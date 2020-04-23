|
|
Pauline F. Santoro
Pauline (Paula) Frances Santoro, age 96, of Shelton, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a resident of Bishop Wicke Nursing Home. Pauline was born in Bridgeport on May 7, 1923, daughter of the late Francesco Paolo Santoro and Lucia Marini Santoro. A Bridgeport resident most of her life, Pauline was employed by Bonvini Dental Lab in Bridgeport and retired after more than 65 years. As an upstanding member of the community, in her earlier years she enjoyed a social life outside of the workplace that included being an active member of the Italian Community Center Ladies Guild and Vice President of Beta Sigma Phi which was an international business sorority. Always a kind and thoughtful soul, Pauline volunteered at the Bridgeport Public Library, reading books to children. Through the years, Pauline enjoyed such activities as dancing, bowling, visiting the Casinos, traveling with her sister Dora, weekly card games with her lady friends, spending time with her huge family and most importantly cheering on her favorite baseball team, the Yankees. Pauline was predeceased by her 8 siblings, all of Bridgeport; Bernard, John and Anthony Santoro, Edith Nelson, Mary Pascucci, Camille Cavallaro, Ann Gramolini and Dora Santoro. She is the beloved Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt of several nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
Due to the concerns facing social gatherings at this time, all funeral services and interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, was held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020