Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Santoro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline F. Santoro


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline F. Santoro Obituary
Pauline F. Santoro
Pauline (Paula) Frances Santoro, age 96, of Shelton, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a resident of Bishop Wicke Nursing Home. Pauline was born in Bridgeport on May 7, 1923, daughter of the late Francesco Paolo Santoro and Lucia Marini Santoro. A Bridgeport resident most of her life, Pauline was employed by Bonvini Dental Lab in Bridgeport and retired after more than 65 years. As an upstanding member of the community, in her earlier years she enjoyed a social life outside of the workplace that included being an active member of the Italian Community Center Ladies Guild and Vice President of Beta Sigma Phi which was an international business sorority. Always a kind and thoughtful soul, Pauline volunteered at the Bridgeport Public Library, reading books to children. Through the years, Pauline enjoyed such activities as dancing, bowling, visiting the Casinos, traveling with her sister Dora, weekly card games with her lady friends, spending time with her huge family and most importantly cheering on her favorite baseball team, the Yankees. Pauline was predeceased by her 8 siblings, all of Bridgeport; Bernard, John and Anthony Santoro, Edith Nelson, Mary Pascucci, Camille Cavallaro, Ann Gramolini and Dora Santoro. She is the beloved Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt of several nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
Due to the concerns facing social gatherings at this time, all funeral services and interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, was held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -