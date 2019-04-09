Pauline French

Pauline French, age 86, of Ansonia entered peacefully into rest on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was the beloved wife of 42 wonderful years to the late Austin French, Sr. She was born in Portland, ME on July 31, 1932 the daughter of the late Albert and Edith (Milliken) Newell. Pauline was the matriarch of her family and always put the needs of her family above her own. She was selfless and a caretaker of friends and family, especially her late husband, Austin, and her son, Steven. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her second family at Sikorsky Aircraft were she was employed for over 30 years as a cashier in the cafeteria. She always enjoyed talking with and hearing stories from those that came through her line. She always had a positive outlook, never complained, and despite her small, sweet stature, she was a defender of all. Wherever she went, she was loved by everyone. She is survived by her daughter Linda Kann and her husband KC, her son Michael French and his wife Dawn Michelle, her son Austin French and his wife Ann Marie, her daughter Tamra Pauline French and her husband David Buck, her grandchildren Austin French III, Jeremy French, Chuck French, Gloria French, Jeffrey Weaver, Sarah Gallagher, and Jessie Kann, and her great grandchildren Chloe Weaver, Jeffrey Weaver, Anthony Martino,Angelina Martino, Kinley French, and Liam French. Pauline is also survived by her brother Frank Newell, her sisters Marion DiFiore and Emily Diquena, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Lynn Ann French, her son Steven Austin French, her brothers Edward and Dick Newell, and her sisters Helen Atterberg and Alice Sweetser. Friends are invited to greet Pauline's family on Saturday, April 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral service will take place in the parlor at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Griffin Hospital (Attention VOLUNTEER DEPARTMENT), 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary