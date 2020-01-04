|
|
MEMORIAM Your Love Surrounds Me Still In Loving Memory Of My Precious Mother PAULINE GRISELL January 25, 1932 January 4, 2013 You were the most precious, perfect person ~ Your soul so gentle and pure ~ Your heart so kind and overflowing with love ~ Your personality so warm and welcoming ~ Your presence so beautiful and gracious. Having you as my Mom has blessed my life in infinite ways. Every moment of my life, you wrapped me up in the warmth of your love. You ~ your precious love ~ always my constant in an everchanging world. Although seven years have passed since you, my sweet and beautiful Angel, entered your heavenly home, your love surrounds me still. Sometimes in those transient moments between asleep and awake, I feel your gentle, loving kiss upon my forehead. I open my eyes in the hopes of seeing your beautiful face once again. But, your fleeting shadow is all I am able to see. Yet, your love remains ~ it is wrapped around me ~ it surrounds me still. Your love surrounds me in happy times. Your love surrounds me in difficult times. Your love surrounds me in times of uncertainty. In every time ~ in every season ~ your love surrounds me still. No matter how much times passes, I know your love will always surround me ~ for nothing can diminish your love. Your love transcended death ~ your love transcends this world. Your love surrounds me still. I love you, Mom, and I will love you forever. A moment does not pass that you are not on my mind. A moment does not pass that you are not in my heart. A moment does not pass that I do not miss you. A moment does not pass that your precious love does not surround me still. ~ With All My Love Always, Sara ~ XOXOXOXOXOXOXO