Pauline Hazel Manning

Pauline Hazel Manning, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23 while residing at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton, CT. Born August 12, 1927 in Bridgeport to Joseph and Hazel (Peterson) Manning, Pauline resided in Stratford for over 70 years. She graduated from Bridgeport High School and enjoyed a long career with the Avco Lycoming Division of Textron Corporation.

Pauline enjoyed her seven decades at the neat, white house in Paradise Green where she lived with her parents before their passing, and then with her beloved cats Nikki and Snowflake. She was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Stratford and was active for many years in the Choir.

Pauline is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Marie Jordan, of Manchester, CT, and sister-in-law Bonnie Manning-Rahicki and her husband Don Rahicki, of Boynton Beach, FL. She is also survived by six nephews and nieces, and seven grandnephews and grandnieces.

Pauline will be remembered with a Memorial Brick at the Remembrance Walk at Christ Church, where her ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pauline's memory to Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615, or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), c/o www.secure.aspca.org/donate. To offer the family online condolences, visit www.dennisanddarcy.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary