Pauline Phyllis Paolillo
Pauline Phyllis Paolillo, age 92 of Trumbull, beloved wife of Oswald G. "Ozzie" Paolillo, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Pauline was born in Bridgeport, on October 12, 1927, daughter of the late Nicholas and Celeste Trotta Ciccone, and was a resident most of her life until moving to Trumbull. Survivors in addition to her husband Ozzie of sixty-six years, include a sister Adeline McIntosh of Trumbull, a niece Mary Ann D'Addario and husband Thomas of Shelton, two nephews Nicholas Ciccone of Monroe, and John Cunningham and wife Denise of St. Augustine, FL. She was predeceased by four sisters and a brother Mary Zenobia, Elizabeth Christiano, Ida Farese, and Elena Cunningham, and Frank Ciccone. Private funeral services will be held in St. Theresa Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will be in St. Monica's Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial to their favorite charity.