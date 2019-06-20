Pauline Passeri

Pauline Wartko Passeri, 92 of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services. She was the beloved wife of the late Enio J. Passeri, and the devoted mother of Daniel J. Passeri (Susanne Hitchcock Passeri); Susan Passeri Karpinski (Francis E. Karpinski); and Eric J. Passeri (Joanne Boland Passeri). She was the proud and loving grandmother of Michael Passeri (Sarah Gogal Passeri), Christina Karpinski Compagnola (Jess Compagnola), Catherine Passeri Pearson (Alex Pearson), James Passeri, John Karpinski, Brian Passeri, Meghan Passeri, and Benjamin Paolillo; and adoring great-grandmother of Enio and Katherine Compagnola and Ameila and Clark Pearson as well as many much loved nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister Anne Kitson (Robert) and brother Paul Wartko (Mary) and Thomas Wartko (Lydia). She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Catherine Wartko; husband, Enio; brothers, Joseph, Daniel, John, Edward, and Michael; sisters, Geraldine, Josephine, Mary, and Kay. Pauline was born in Jessup, PA on January 15, 1927 and moved to Trumbull where she resided for the past 64 years.

Pauline was a strong, independent, and loving person who had given so much and asked for so little in return. She enjoyed cooking for her family, taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with her brothers and sisters. So many were touched by her generous hospitality, her fun-loving sense of humor, and her innate ability to give of herself to make others feel comfortable. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Monday, the 24th at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St John's Cemetery, Jessup, PA. Family and friends may call on Sunday, the 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, have a meal with the people you love, Pauline would like that. Published in Connecticut Post on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary