Pauline "Pinky" Timpanelli
Pauline "Pinky" Timpanelli, of Juno Beach, Florida and Middlebury, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Pauline was born at Bellevue Hospital in New York City in 1937 where she received the nickname "Pinky" at birth, it stayed with her throughout her life. She enjoyed hosting many family gatherings at her Stratford home where she raised her children and resided for forty-four years. She was also a longtime member at Mill River Country Club and enjoyed playing golf and mahjong socially. A lover of music, Pauline enjoyed her annual attendance to the Sergio Franchi concerts and Radio City Christmas Spectacular as well as listening to the music of Andrea Bocelli. She also enjoyed travel, especially her trips to Italy, Monte Carlo and many other places. Pauline was well known for her fondness of cakes, sweets and everything Italian.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carmin A. Timpanelli and four daughters; Julia O-Dowd, husband George and son, James Anthony of Branford, CT, Regina Dunn, husband Mark and daughters; Natalie and Mallorie of Stamford, CT, Marisa Hensley, husband Philip and daughters; Lauren and Olivia of Orlando, FL, and Candice Graziano, husband Vinnie and son, Vincent and daughters; Amanda and Faith of Middlebury, CT. She was predeceased in death by her cherished son, Chris Timpanelli. She is also survived by a close aunt, Dolores Smigelski of Paramus, NJ, twin sisters, Elaine Galucci and Ellen Terry of Seaford, VA, brother, Stanley Budny of Bloomfield, Indiana. She was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Budny.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass celebrating her life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby where her family has a long history going back to the Church's origination. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Ansonia. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019