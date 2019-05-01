Pawel W. Podsadowski

Pawel W. Podsadowski, age 32, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. He was born on April 1, 1987 to Stefania (Spolnik) Podsadowski and the late Marek Podsadowski.

Pawel graduated from Stratford High School and went on to work for Milford Fabricating. He was easy-going, friendly, fun, and full of life.

Pawel is survived by his mother, Stefania Podsadowski, of Bridgeport; his brother, Stanley Podsadowski, of Milford; his sisters, Marta Yesenosky and husband Vincent, of Bronx, NY, and Ewelina Podsadowska and fiancé Nathan, of Derby; his niece and nephews, Violet, Lucas, and Mason; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Marek Podsadowski.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, May 3, 2019 starting at 8:15 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford and then to St. James Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm.