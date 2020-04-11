|
Pearl Fattibene
Pearl Fattibene passed away peacefully at Carolton Chronic Care in Fairfield in the early hours of April 9, 2020. She was 99 years old.
Pearl was born in Bridgeport, CT to John and Grace Fattibene. She was the oldest of three siblings. Her parents were Italian immigrants and she grew up surrounded by a large extended family in Bridgeport.
Pearl graduated from Harding High School in Bridgeport in 1939. She went on to study at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven where she graduated in 1944 with a degree in Social Work. Pearl then worked at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport for over 30 years before her retirement in 1987.
To summarize Pearl in a few paragraphs is a difficult task. She was a very loving, fun, and devoted sister, cousin, aunt, daughter, niece, and friend. But Pearl will be remembered most for her eternal optimism. She had a unique ability to see beyond differences in people and to form friendships and bonds with those whom she had conflicting views. She loved travel, theatre, cooking, eating, sewing, cats, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Pearl was a very cheerful person to be around even in her last years when her health was deteriorating.
Pearl was predeceased by her parents and her brother John Fattibene. She is survived by her sister, Lola Stephanic of Monroe, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a memorial service will be planned for later this summer or fall. Pearl will be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery in Fairfield alongside her family. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020