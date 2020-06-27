Pearl SaNogueira
Pearl SaNogueira, age 87, of Stratford, the beloved widow of Edmund SaNogueira, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center. Born in Bridgeport to the late Dominick and Mildred (Aurilio) Lauria, she has been a lifelong Stratford resident. Pearl worked at the Bridgeport Brass Company and retired from the Stratford YMCA, where she was a receptionist. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Lynn Siegler and her husband David of Stratford. In addition to her husband, Pearl was predeceased by her brothers, John, Sam and Frank Lauria. The family would like to send a special thanks to the 4th floor nurses at Lord Chamberlain, especially Darlene and Dee, for their kind and loving care, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will be in Park Cemetery Bridgeport. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, everyone is required to wear a mask for the safety of all. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



