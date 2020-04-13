|
Pearl Strasser
Pearl Strasser, age 92 of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services. Born in 1927 to Sam and Minnie Pollack, she lived her whole life in Fairfield. She attended the Pequot School in Southport and Roger Ludlowe High School. During the Second World War, she worked at her father's store. After that war, she attended the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1949.
She met Louis G. Strasser at a garden party in Fairfield while she was in college. They married in 1949 and they settled in Fairfield. They bought their first house on Sawyer Road in the early 1950s and settled down to raise a family. They later moved to Holly Dale Road near Samp Mortar Lake, where they lived for more than 50 years. They raised two sons in Fairfield, Alan and Mark, who also graduated from Roger Ludlowe.
Pearl and Lou were one of a half-dozen families who founded Congregation Beth El in Fairfield. Pearl remained a member of that synagogue her entire life. She was active in the synagogue, serving at one point as the President of the Sisterhood. She and her sister Adele Witt, who with her husband Harry were also among the founding families of the congregation, were famous for serving the entire congregation with apples and honey at the end of services on Rosh Hashanah for many years. Pearl was delighted to see the synagogue grow from a group of a half dozen families praying in a small house to the large, vibrant Congregation that it is today.
Pearl was an enthusiastic and talented tennis player for more than 40 years. She played in town tournaments and frequently won tournaments at Birchwood Country Club, where she and Lou were longtime members. She could be found playing on many courts in the area. For many years, she and Lou formed a successful mixed doubles team. Late in life, Pearl took up golf. Lou and Pearl were also committed players of duplicate bridge, becoming life masters.
Pearl was an avid gardener. She belonged to garden clubs in Fairfield and spent countless hours cultivating roses and other flowers in gardens at her home on Holly Dale Road. She freely offered advice to other gardeners who admired her gardens.
Pearl loved to travel with her family. She and Lou took their sons to the World's Fair in New York in 1964 and to the Expo in Montréal in 1967. After their sons went to college, Pearl and Lou delighted in taking a long international trip each year. They toured many places in the world with several different tour groups and returned with interesting stories and hundreds of photographs.
Pearl was a fiercely devoted mother who took great pride in her sons Alan, a lawyer in Washington, D.C., and Mark, a law professor in Columbus, Ohio.
She took particular delight in all her grandchildren. She and Lou took special care to visit Julia and Samuel in Washington as they grew up. She and Lou were delighted to share their Seders with Julia and Sam while they were at Yale. She and Lou also paid careful attention to Nathan and Emma as they grew up in Columbus, Ohio. Pearl was proud of the accomplishments of each of them. Pearl also was delighted to meet physically and electronically with her great-granddaughters, Hannah and Rose,
She is survived by Mark (George Cronheim) and their children, Nathan and Emma, and by Alan (Trisha Hartge), their children Julia (Andrew Cassidy-Amstutz) and Samuel (Sarah Harrison), and Julia's daughters—Pearl's great-granddaughters, Hannah and Rose. She is also survived by her sister, Adele Witt, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her beloved Lou died in 2011.
A private funeral will be held at Beth El Cemetery in Fairfield. Family and friends are invited to join remotely via live stream beginning on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El of Fairfield, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. For more information, to share an online condolence, and join the live stream, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020