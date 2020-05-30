Pennie Irby
Pennie Diana Irby "Mama" age 45, was called home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Pennie blessed her parents Sammie Kennedy and Penny Irby with her presence on Aungust 6, 1974 in Bridgeport, CT. Funeral Services will be held private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.