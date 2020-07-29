Pericles Rountos

Pericles A. Rountos
Pericles A. Rountos age 42 of Easton, loving father of Arion and Persephoni Rountos passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Anthony Rountos (Christina) and Maria Loizos Mourizakis (George). Perry was a ray of sunshine, he was a gentle soul, when he walked into a room, he commanded it with his larger than life presence. His contagious laugh would have everyone in tears. He was proud of his Greek heritage and church community. Perry loved to travel and had a sense of adventure. He was a lover of music and an amazing drummer. He enjoyed reading books, loved to be around animals, he was into martial arts and was an exceptional cook. When Perry was around, you could always feel protected and safe. He was looked up to by his niece and nephews. Perry will be remembered as a big kid, having late night sleepovers with his children. His life always centered around his two children, there was never a father who cherished his kids more than him, they were his whole life.
Perry leaves behind his sister Elaine and husband Evangelos Koutsitzis, nieces and nephews: Christos, Anthony, Alexander and Maria, ex-wife Cynthia Rountos and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1pm in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will take place on Friday from 12 noon until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Pericles. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH