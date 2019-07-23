Perina (Mirto) Torreso

Fen 26, 1922 - Jul 23, 2019

Perina (Mirto) Torreso, age 97, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Domenic Torreso passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility Stratford. Perina was born February 26, 1922, daughter of the late John and Mary (Caratta) Mirto and had been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Columbia records in Bridgeport, and enjoyed, cooking, baking, playing Bingo and spending time with her family. Survivors include her devoted son Samuel Torreso and his wife Pat of Stratford, three grandchildren, Tracey Zack and her husband Bill, Scott Torreso and his wife Alison and Jeffrey Torreso and his wife Ginny; eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kristin, Julia, Anthony, Samantha, Gwen, Sophia and Michael and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Ralph, Matthew and Peter Mirto, Angie Buccieri, Tessie Cioffari and Millie Burdo. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. in Saint James Church, Stratford for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019