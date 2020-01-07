|
Pete DeLos
Pete Anthony DeLos age 90 of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Bridgeport, loving husband of 54 years to Lucille "Lukia" Macrides DeLos passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Anthony and Maria DeLos. Pete was an Army Veteran who worked as a salesman for Dichello Distributors for 36 years. He was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport, CT.
Over his long life Pete enjoyed spending time with his family and shaping his children into the role models they are for their children today. Pete devoted much of his time to his church where he was a member of Ahepa. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and bingo. Pete was a devoted Red Sox Fan and he would often be found in the "baseball room" cheering his favorite team on.
In addition to his loving and devoted wife Lukia of 54 years, survivors include his four loving children, Tony DeLos and his wife Stacey, Michael DeLos and his wife Kathy, Chris DeLos and his wife Michelle and his daughter Maria Chamberlain. Grandchildren Kristina Callahan and her husband Dean, Michael Anthony DeLos and his wife Sarah, Chris Jr. Tyler, Jake, Lukas, Tennyson and great grandchildren Austin, Rivers and Carson. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Al, John and Byron and his sister Christine.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, Orange with Fr. Peter J. Orfanakos officiating followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull with full military honors. Calling hours will take place Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church or to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Albuquerque, NM. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020