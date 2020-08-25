Peter Archer

Peter Malcolm Archer of Fairfield, CT died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born on January 9, 1954. He was the son of the late Lucille and John Archer. Peter graduated from St. Ann's School in Brooklyn, NY and subsequently received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Sarah Lawrence College, and a Masters in Architecture from Tulane University. He worked as an architect for David Scott Parker Architects in Southport, CT. Peter was also a photographer, artist and a self taught guitar player. He was a devoted husband and father who cherished his children and loved them more than anything. He taught his children to be curious, creative and kind, instilling in each of them the value of art and science. He was passionate and intelligent and believed the human spirit could be invigorated by the pursuit of knowledge. He had a quiet, wry sense of humor that could make you laugh when you least expected to and was a fan of all things having to do with airplanes and flying. He loved hiking, photographing and exploring the natural world and always had his camera with him. He possessed a quiet strength that was truly inspirational as he dealt with a long painful illness. Peter leaves behind his wife, Robin, his four children, Andrew (and wife Alicia), Hilary, Joshua and Benjamin, his sister Valerie and brother Max, his in-laws, Robert and Barbara Demougeot, his sisters-in-law and their spouses Liane and Glenn Ralston, Holly and Lars Marshall and many nieces, nephews and friends. If you are so moved memorial contributions may be made to The Connecticut Audubon Society. A memorial service honoring Peter's life is planned for late September, with the date and place to be announced.



