1/1
Peter B. Tepper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter B. Tepper
Peter Tepper of Fairfield, an award-winning photographer, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 83, on September 27, 2020, with his wife of 59 years, Janet Tepper, by his side.
Peter will be mourned and remembered as a loving husband, father and faithful friend who had a strong sense of justice and always looked out for others. His remarkable photographs celebrated people in their essential dignity, in all walks of life.
Although born in New York City, Peter Tepper moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut at the age of two years and was raised by his two immigrant parents, Albert and Martha Tepper. During his childhood, high school and University of Bridgeport years, he was a resident of the Park City, after which he moved to Trumbull. He and his family have been Fairfield residents since 1978.
The origins of his distinguished career in photography began when he was a soldier in the US Army and was selected to take photos in the Panamá Canal Zone where he was stationed.
Peter was a lifelong proponent of the Up On Bridgeport campaign with his revered photographs and great photographic eye. As a Fairfield resident, Peter Tepper was a season ticket holder and an avid fan of Fairfield University's college basketball, the Stags, which he followed at both local and away games throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico. He was also a lover of boating, especially sailing and wooden boats.
Among Peter Tepper's awards are the 1977 Best Photography from the CADC (Connecticut Art Directors Club), 1987 Award of Excellence from the Fairfield County Ad Club, the 1988 CADC (for the second time) and the palindromic 1991 Pinnacle Award from the Ad Club of Fairfield County.
In addition to his wife Janet, a registered nurse, Peter leaves behind his beloved two sons: Allan Tépper, author and award-winning broadcaster, and Dr. Ronald Tepper, renowned chemist, along with his best friend, his dog Tonto. Peter was predeceased by his younger brother, Joseph Tepper. The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved