Peter B. TepperPeter Tepper of Fairfield, an award-winning photographer, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 83, on September 27, 2020, with his wife of 59 years, Janet Tepper, by his side.Peter will be mourned and remembered as a loving husband, father and faithful friend who had a strong sense of justice and always looked out for others. His remarkable photographs celebrated people in their essential dignity, in all walks of life.Although born in New York City, Peter Tepper moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut at the age of two years and was raised by his two immigrant parents, Albert and Martha Tepper. During his childhood, high school and University of Bridgeport years, he was a resident of the Park City, after which he moved to Trumbull. He and his family have been Fairfield residents since 1978.The origins of his distinguished career in photography began when he was a soldier in the US Army and was selected to take photos in the Panamá Canal Zone where he was stationed.Peter was a lifelong proponent of the Up On Bridgeport campaign with his revered photographs and great photographic eye. As a Fairfield resident, Peter Tepper was a season ticket holder and an avid fan of Fairfield University's college basketball, the Stags, which he followed at both local and away games throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico. He was also a lover of boating, especially sailing and wooden boats.Among Peter Tepper's awards are the 1977 Best Photography from the CADC (Connecticut Art Directors Club), 1987 Award of Excellence from the Fairfield County Ad Club, the 1988 CADC (for the second time) and the palindromic 1991 Pinnacle Award from the Ad Club of Fairfield County.In addition to his wife Janet, a registered nurse, Peter leaves behind his beloved two sons: Allan Tépper, author and award-winning broadcaster, and Dr. Ronald Tepper, renowned chemist, along with his best friend, his dog Tonto. Peter was predeceased by his younger brother, Joseph Tepper. The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which are private.