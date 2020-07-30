Peter Baxter

Peter H. Baxter

1929 - 2020.

Peter H. Baxter, born in Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri on July 17th, 2020, with his wife Katherine and her daughter Kristi at his bedside.

Peter was born to Dr. Robert Baxter and Mrs. Elizabeth Baxter and grew up in Hyannis. He was president of his graduating class and played football at Barnstable High School, and graduated from Tufts University ROTC program in 1952. He entered the Naval Reserves and got his pilot's wings in Pensacola, later being stationed in Iceland where he flew P2V sub-chasers. He joined United Airlines as a flight engineer in 1956, flying out of the Boston, New York, and Chicago hubs until his retirement in 1989. His most rewarding times in the cockpit were spent as a check-pilot, qualifying younger pilots as they worked their way up the ranks.

Peter was an accomplished woodworker, turning all manner of wood into bowls, jewelry boxes, serving trays, chests, lamps, and boats. He was a lifelong sailor, and gave to his children and grandchildren his love of everything nautical. He loved both racing and cruising, and belonged to the Hyannis Yacht Club, the Housatonic Boat Club, the Milford Yacht Club, the Wianno Yacht Club, and the Cape Cod Model Sailing Club. He enjoyed reading all types of books, and would often say he would give you one, but he hadn't finished reading it yet.

Peter is survived by his wife Katherine Baxter of St. Louis, MO, her children William Lanham of Bremond, TX, and Kristi Lanham of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren Dillon Lanham, Kayden Lanham and Kenneth Lanham, and great-grandchildren Preston Lanham and Emerah Lanham.

Peter is also survived by his brother Hudson Baxter and wife Elizabeth of Hyannis, MA, his children Gregory Baxter and wife Janet of Stratford CT, Diana Baxter and husband Dr. Thomas Krahn of Barrington RI, and Lincoln Baxter and wife Vicki of Centerville, MA, grandchildren Daniel Baxter, Rachel Baxter, Andrew Krahn, and Robert Krahn, and his nephew Jonathan Baxter and wife Lisa of Centerville, MA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jane Baxter, his wife Anne Baxter, his former wife Barbara Baxter, and his niece Jane Baxter.

A celebration of Peter's life will be arranged and announced at a later date.



