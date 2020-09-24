Peter Edward Brawley
Peter Edward Brawley, loving husband to Erin Lyddy Brawley, devoted father to his six children and six grandchildren, entered into eternal life on September 21, 2020.
Peter was born in Needham, MA on April 16, 1952 to the late John and Elizabeth (Betty) Brawley. He was a proud alum of Fairfield College Preparatory School and his 'men for others' attitude followed him to Amherst College, where he played football and studied History. He followed up his undergraduate studies with a graduate degree from NYU. Peter spent his life living in the Lordship section of Stratford, CT. He was a beloved fixture in his Lordship neighborhood. Pete could always be found working in his garden, walking with Erin and sitting in his yard enjoying views of Long Island Sound with a book in his hand. Pete's 'million-dollar breeze' was his favorite. He spent years devoted to the Lordship Father's Club, coaching the "Ireland" soccer team with the Sterling House program and doing his taxes……
Peter was also a devoted sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the New York Giants, and the Rangers. Peter's passion for golf could not be duplicated or replicated.
In addition to his wife, Erin, he will be missed by his children, Caitlin and her husband Vincent, Kevin and his wife Melanie, Sean and his wife Theresa, Erin, Quinn and her husband Chris, Connor and his wife Kelly. Further, Peter's cherished grandchildren, Vince, Elle, Maeva, Kohen, Bennett and Leonardo. As well as his brothers John and Benay Brawley of Clearwater, FL and Patrick and Diane Brawley of Fairfax Station, VA and his entire extended family. Peter will always be remembered for his joyful smile, infectious laugh, his passion for the water and his absolute devotion to his family.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peter's life on Saturday September 26, 2020 directly in front of Our Lady of Peace Rectory on the 'Bluffs' at 11:00 a.m. Please park at Our Lady of Peace Church.
In lieu of flowers, support is appreciated for Halle's Hope (hallesshope.org
) or Sterling House Community Center (https://www.sterlinghousecc.org/
). For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com