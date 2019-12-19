Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
5301 Main St
Trumbull, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
5301 Main St
Trumbull, CT
1952 - 2019
Peter F. Canevari, age 66, of Monroe, entered eternal rest on Dec. 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Magdalene (Foote) Canevari and was born on Dec. 27, 1952 in Bridgeport. Mr. Canevari was a computer consultant for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8013 in Trumbull. In prior years, he volunteered as an EMT and driver for Trumbull EMS. In High School he achieved Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts. Mr. Canevari is survived by his beloved son, Benjamin Canevari of Stratford; his sister, Donna Canevari de Paredes and her husband, Eudoxio, of Canada; his nephew, Felipe Paredes-Canevari; his former wife, Diane Canevari of Stratford; his aunt Priscilla Pellis of Fairfield, several cousins, good friends, and his devoted caregiver, Ellie Shepard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. The family will receive guests at the church from 10:30 -11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted with The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 20, 2019
