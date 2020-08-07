1/1
Peter Darbisi
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Joseph Drbisi Jr.
Peter Joseph Darbisi Jr., aged 74, of Newtown, passed peacefully at Danbury Hospital, while surrounded by family on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Pete was raised in Bridgeport, CT and was predeceased by his parents, Grace Darbisi and Peter Darbisi Sr. For 11 years, Peter and his wife, Patricia owned Union Square Coffee Shoppe in Southbury. He was an auto enthusiast and had a long career as a general manager in car sales. When Peter was not working, he liked to spend his free time outdoors and surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia Darbisi of Newtown, CT, three daughters; Lisa LeBlanc and fiancé, Mark Harry, of Milford, Donna and Jack DaMota of Monroe, and Denise and William (Bill) D'Amore of Trumbull, a sister, Patricia Martino and her husband, Frank of Bridgeport, a brother, Ronald (Ron) Darbisi and his wife, Lucy, of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. His legacy will also be carried on by his nine grandchildren; Bret, Jack, Bianca, Billy, Julia, Brittany, Joey, Vinny, and Matthew. Peter loved dogs, especially his two dachshunds, Benji and Lola.
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance as they pay their respects. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post & Danbury News Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved