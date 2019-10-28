|
|
Peter Joseph Frasco
Peter Joseph Frasco, 83, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, beloved husband of Kathleen (Tallcouch) Frasco, passed away suddenly in his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank Lawrence and Christine (Todisco) Frasco. He grew up in Fairfield and was a graduate of Roger Ludlow High School, Class of 1954. After serving in the Army National Reserves, Peter started his career with Wenz Construction and later developed his own company, Finish Carpentry Contractors. After moving to Arizona 15 years ago, he saw no reason to slow down, and continued his career at The Phoenician Resort where he oversaw technical services for guest rooms, was head of the safety committee, and a master detailer. Peter, always a gentleman, was a hard worker, an expert craftsman, true car aficionado, and avid boater. He was a talented drummer and musician who played with Fairfield area bands in his early years. An animal lover, he enjoyed time spent with his chihuahuas, Taco, Lola, and Lily.
Peter is survived by his children Brenda Fraser and husband Sandy of IN, Brad Frasco of TX, Todd Frasco and wife Gwenn of IN. His grandchildren, Devan Andrzejewski (Nick), Lauren Fraser, Alysse Rodrigues (Jeremy), Tyler Fraser, Julia Frasco and Allison Frasco, Kendall Frasco and Rylee Frasco, Daniel Leska and great-grandchildren, Abrielle, Colette, and Genevieve Andrzejewski and Brooke and Bennett Rodrigues. His stepchildren Dr. Damon Tallcouch and wife Amy of AZ and Vanessa Tallcouch of CT. His sisters Rosemarie Fedorko Sullivan and husband Ron, Arlene Millbauer and husband Gerald along with several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife Frances Frasco.
A memorial Mass will take place Saturday, November 16th at 9:30AM at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019