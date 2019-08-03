|
|
Peter F. Gilbride, Jr.
Peter F. Gilbride, Jr., age 72, entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2019 in Spring, Texas, surrounding by loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on August 29, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of Micki Liscio Gilbride McMahon and the late Peter F. Gilbride, Sr.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lisa and daughters, Tammy Nathanson of CT; Shauna Wilson and her husband, T.Brooks of Houston, TX; and Sarah Mountjoy of Spring, TX; a sister, Carol Haberlin and her husband William of Trumbull, CT; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Sean Gilbride and brother, John Gilbride.
A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT.
He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, community, the great outdoors, and fishing.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2019