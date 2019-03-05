Connecticut Post Obituaries
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of the Apostle Church (St. Mary's Church)
212 Elizabeth St.
Derby, CT
Peter H. Pagliaro


1924 - 2019 Obituary
Peter H. Pagliaro Obituary
Peter H. Pagliaro
Mr. Peter H. Pagliaro, 94, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A lifelong Derby resident, Mr. Pagliaro was predeceased by his beloved wife Carol Boland Pagliaro. At the time of Carol's death on April 14, 2011, they had been married for 63 years.
Born in Derby on September 12, 1924, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine DeRosa Pagliaro. A communicant of Our Lady Queen of the Apostle Church (St. Mary's Church). Pete was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of CT. A graduate of the Derby High School, and a student at Georgetown University until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943. Upon discharge, Pete earned a degree in accounting from The University of New Haven. A proud Veteran of W.W. II U.S. Navy, and is one of the last survivors of the 363 Brave Men who served with him aboard the USS Shea. A member of the Comcowich Caner VFW Post 597 and the John H. Collins American Legion Post #24.
Surviving are his son Brian P., Maureen C. Pagliaro of East Greenwich, RI, 3 grandchildren Brendan, Catherine and Meghan Pagliaro. He also leaves nieces, nephews and many dear friends who have been a constant source of love and support for him. He will be remembered as a generous, gregarious and kind-hearted gentleman who was devoted to is family and a loyal friend to many.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 in Our Lady Queen of the Apostle Church (St. Mary's Church), 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418. Burial will be with Full Military Honors in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019
