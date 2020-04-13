|
Peter Heneage
Peter Heneage, husband of former Westport First Selectman Jacqueline P. Heneage, died on April 2, 2020 at age 96. He was born in Short Hills, New Jersey the son of Harry and Marguerite (Stearns) Heneage. At age three, he moved to Hanover, New Hampshire when his father became Director of Athletics at Dartmouth College. He spent summers working on the family farm. He attended Hanover public schools and graduated from Clark School in Hanover. He attended Dartmouth College until he was inducted into the US Army in 1943 where he served in the Army Medical Department on New Guinea, on Morotai Island, and the Philippines until 1946. He returned to Dartmouth College and then obtained B.S. and M.S. degrees in biology/zoology from the University of New Hampshire.
His career began in enzyme chemistry at the Merck Institute for Therapeutic Research. After attending Duke University as a doctoral candidate, he became a design engineer and engineering sales specialist in analytical chemistry instrumentation at American Instrument Company, Fisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer, Phillips Electronic Instruments and Technicon. He authored and co-authored numerous articles published in scientific journals and received two U.S. Patents. He later owned Levinson Blinds and Shades in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Peter resided in Westport, Connecticut for 36 years and served on the Westport Public Site and Building Commission, the Westport Democratic Town Committee, and as a Justice of the Peace. He and his wife later resided in Black Rock for 16 wonderful years, enjoying views of Long Island Sound and sunsets over Ash Creek.
Known as a man who could fix anything, he loved explaining how things worked. Peter was also an early personal computer buff and served as President of the Personal Computer Users Group of Connecticut. He had a strong and somewhat sly sense of humor and gave his wife, Jackie a laugh a day.
In addition to his wife, Jacqueline (Pressey) Heneage of Sedona, AZ, Peter is survived by daughters Elisabeth Heneage of Tucson, AZ, Audrey Heneage of Norwalk, CT, and Cynthia Heneage of Sedona, AZ, grandchildren Sarah Jacobs of Fort Myers, FL, Warren Mantz of Bridgeport, CT and Theodore Mantz of Brooklyn, NY, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Silvia Porter, and three brothers, Richard, Robert, and John Heneage.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020