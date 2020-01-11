|
Peter Holskin
Peter Holskin, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 on his 71st birthday, at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Holskin was born in the Bronx, NY, a son of the late Ira and Ruth Holskin. Peter was a teacher for the Fairfield Board of Education for over thirty years, having contributed to the development of the former Coop Program. Following a short retirement period, Peter taught classes at Norwalk Community College and took on an even more important role of grandfather. Peter was known for his sense of humor, sincerity and compassion for his family. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Carrie Holskin, children Matthew (Alex), Rachel Holskin (Badre), step-children Sam (Ariane), Josh, Sara Rubin, a sister Patti Stern (Mike), his grandchildren Safiya, Sahar and Giovana, nieces and nephews Leigh and Jennifer Solomon, Daniel and Lily Stern, and brother-in-law Louis Solomon. He was predeceased by a sister Judy Solomon. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Beth El Cemetery on Reid Street in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed following services at the Holskin residence in Monroe from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020