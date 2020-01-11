Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Holskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Holskin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Holskin Obituary
Peter Holskin
Peter Holskin, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 on his 71st birthday, at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Holskin was born in the Bronx, NY, a son of the late Ira and Ruth Holskin. Peter was a teacher for the Fairfield Board of Education for over thirty years, having contributed to the development of the former Coop Program. Following a short retirement period, Peter taught classes at Norwalk Community College and took on an even more important role of grandfather. Peter was known for his sense of humor, sincerity and compassion for his family. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Carrie Holskin, children Matthew (Alex), Rachel Holskin (Badre), step-children Sam (Ariane), Josh, Sara Rubin, a sister Patti Stern (Mike), his grandchildren Safiya, Sahar and Giovana, nieces and nephews Leigh and Jennifer Solomon, Daniel and Lily Stern, and brother-in-law Louis Solomon. He was predeceased by a sister Judy Solomon. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Beth El Cemetery on Reid Street in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed following services at the Holskin residence in Monroe from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -