|
|
Peter J. Carbone
Peter J. Carbone, age 96, of Newtown, beloved husband of the late Gloria Borgognone Carbone, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on June 29, 1923, he was a son of the late Frank and Anna Vendetti Carbone. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Carbone had served honorably during World War II. In 1972, Peter founded P.C. Metals, Inc., where he devoted many years of faithful service and built numerous relationships. His faith was of great importance and evident as a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Fairfield. He loved golfing and enjoyed cigars, however, his greatest enjoyment was found in the time spent surrounded by his family. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving daughter, Gloriana Carbone Tardie and her husband Ken of Newtown, his cherished grandchildren, Weston and Tanner Tardie, his sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Gagner Carbone and Andrea Stempel Borgognone. In addition to his beloved wife, Gloria, he was also predeceased by his sisters, Josephine Carbone, Florence Purciello and Jennie Maturo and his brothers, Anthony, Joseph, John and James Carbone. The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the people who gave such wonderful care to Peter. First and foremost, Monika whose endless compassion, love and care has kept him with us for so many years. As well as Bernadette who came to us only recently and truly left an impact on our family. Lastly, Beth and Elesa from Regional Hospice whose kindness and care was beyond measure. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019