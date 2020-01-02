|
|
Peter J. Cashman
Peter J. Cashman, age 64 of Bridgeport, died Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Mr. Cashman was born in Bridgeport the son of the late Paul R. Cashman and Elizabeth McCabe Cashman. Peter spent many years in the Food service industry. He was a Lobsterman working on Long Island Sound. He was an avid Fisherman and enjoyed to spend his time on the water. He was a longtime Giants and New York Yankees fan, as well as a Friend of Bill W. He is survived by his siblings; Paul Cashman Jr, Patrick Cashman and his wife Kathleen, Mary Boudreau and her husband Donald, Timothy Cashman and his wife Andrea, and Jane Hull and her husband William, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial service on Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private. Friends may greet the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations maybe be made to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 3, 2020