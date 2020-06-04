Peter J. Izzo, Sr.
Peter Joseph Izzo, Sr. age 86, beloved husband of Ann Bonitatebus Izzo of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Norwalk on August 23, 1933, he was a son of the late P. Anthony and Diodata Pagliaro Izzo. After graduating from Staples High School, he joined the United States Army and served in Reykjavik, Iceland after the Korean War. He also earned degrees from the RCA Institute, NY Electronics and CCSU in education. His career started at Sperry Semi-Conductor, followed by Barnes Engineering. He later taught plumbing at Henry Abbott Technical School and was the Dept. Head of Electronics at Platt Tech RVHS and taught electronics and avionics at Sikorsky Memorial Airport; and through it all he owned and operated PJ Izzo Plumbing & Heating. A devout Catholic, he was an active member of Holy Family Church in Fairfield where he was a church lector, usher, on the bowling team, a choir member, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Coleman Council # 2616, and a member of the Ambassadors of Song, a Men's Choral Group. He was awarded the Augustinian Service Award. Above all of Peter's professional successes, he cherished his family the most. He loved to joke and laugh, was sharp and quick-witted; and was a grandpa that could fix anything. He lived life with a joy that was infectious, and his family were the very lucky recipients of this warm, gentle giant's love and care. He was the ultimate role model; the ultimate husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend. His generous spirit was a gift to everyone he met. In addition to his treasured wife Ann of 58 years, he leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Peter Izzo, Jr. (Deborah Duplease), Greg Izzo (Kimberly Johnson), Sharyn Izzo Walsh (Terrance), Pamela Izzo Giammatteo (Dana), and Kristen Izzo Willett (Nicholas), 14 adoring grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Mary Izzo Knowles (Bruce), Dolores Izzo Shumate (Sharroll), and Anthony Izzo (Karen Heck), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Izzo and his sister-in-law, Rose Izzo.
Due to social gathering concerns, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 4, 2020.