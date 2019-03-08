Peter J. Lupario

North Haverhill, NH - Peter J. Lupario, 79, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Peter was born in Astoria, New York, where he graduated from Regis High School. He served in the Navy, and attended College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and then married Johanne Peroni in 1963. He also received a Master's degree from Saint Louis University and pursued a doctorate at Fordham University and the New School. He spent time teaching philosophy and logic in Tennessee and in Connecticut at Sacred Heart University. After many years of teaching, Peter worked in Manhattan on Wall Street.

Peter retired from the corporate world and moved to New Hampshire in 2010 where he dedicated his days to gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends. He was always happiest when debating religious, political, social and philosophical issues. Peter is survived by his wife Johanne and their three children, Lisa, Peter and Eugene, their spouses, and his six grandchildren.

A date for a memorial service will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the charities Peter supported: the Humane Society of the United States, Defenders of Wildlife, and Unbound. For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary