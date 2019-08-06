|
Peter J. Monsam, Sr.
Peter J. Monsam, Sr., age 99 of Milford, passed peacefully August 4, 2019 at the VA Hospital in West Haven. Peter was born in Greenwich, June 12, 1920, son of the late John and Frederica Le Burt de Bar Monsam. The family moved between Connecticut and New Jersey but finally settled in Shelton, CT. Peter enlisted in the in the US Army in 1940. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and Army Air Corp serving in North Africa during WWII. Peter served his country from 1940 to 1945 and is a recipient of the Purple Heart. He met the love of his life Frances after the war, they were married for 47 years until her passing in 1996. He led an amazing life both pre and post-war. His memories of times past provided interesting stories at most every occasion. He worked many different jobs until finally settling in as a sales associate for Montesi Volkswagen from where he retired. In retirement, he enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, yearly winter travel to Florida with his beloved wife and a round of golf now and again. All who knew him could attest he was always up for a good time. Peter was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Bernardo Council #1350, and a member of the VFW Post 9460 of Stratford. In his later years, he made and valued his relationships with dear friends he met through the New Way of Life in Fairfield. Peter will always be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and most of all a good friend to all he loved. He is survived by his son, Peter J. Monsam, Jr. (Cynthia) of Milford, his grandchildren Nicole Monsam-O'Neill (Kevin), and Rachel Monsam-Marchetti (Kevin), great-grandchildren Ella O'Neill and Dean Marchetti, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances Pavlosky, and his brothers Matthew and John Monsam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00am, at St. Mark's Church, Stratford. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019