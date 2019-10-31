|
Peter John D'Amico
Peter John D'Amico, age 75, of Shelton entered eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his children by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Anderson) D'Amico. Mr. D'Amico was born in Bridgeport on June 8,1944 and was the son of the late Michael and Bessie (Ginolfi) D'Amico and was a Shelton resident for 50 years. As a Tool and Die Maker for over 40 years, Peter worked at Preferred Tool & Die prior to his retirement. Mr. D'Amico enjoyed target shooting with his kids, especially at Bridgeport Rifle Club where he was a Life Member. The rhythm of Peter's life was guided by his love for music and he enjoyed playing the drums for many years. He also loved the outdoors where he spent time hunting, bird watching, gardening, and working in his yard. His ultimate love though was his family. He was a true family man who loved his wife and children and volunteered by coaching them in various sports throughout the years. Later in life, his grandchildren were his greatest joy and he never missed an opportunity to be with them or to attend one of their games, shows or events. Mr. D'Amico was the beloved father of Michael D'Amico and his wife Amy Lynn, Andrea Hatch and her husband Jason and Jennifer Rose D'Amico. Peter was the brother of two loving sisters, Mary Piccuillo and the late Dolores Stafko. He is the loving grandfather of Keith Rose, Jr., Vincent and Megan Rose, Ava, Tessa and Peter Hatch, and Alexandra and Emma D'Amico and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2019