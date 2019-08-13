Connecticut Post Obituaries
Peter Kepchar


1926 - 2019
Peter Kepchar Obituary
Peter Michael Kepchar Jr.
Peter Michael Kepchar Jr., age 93 of Trumbull, the husband of the late Barbara Hatrick Kepchar, passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on February 16, 1926 to the late Peter and Catherine (Kordiak) Kerpchar, he has been a lifelong area resident. Peter was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy Seabees, serving in Okinawa and was a lifelong member of the Port 5 Naval Veterans Club in Bridgeport. He was a retired sheet metal fabricator for Sikorsky Aircraft. Peter enjoyed being surrounded by his family at Sunday dinners, their Wednesday lunches at Captain's Cove and buying lotto and scratch off tickets for his family, hoping to hit the big one. Survivors include his sons, Robert Kepchar and his wife Jennifer, Peter Kepchar III and his wife Petra, his daughter, Sandee Arszyla and her husband Tom, his special nieces, Linda Bacharach and her husband Charlie, and Kristi Federici and her husband Tony; his grandchildren, Jackie Ayala and her husband Miguel, Wesley Arszyla and his wife Dorina Kando, Lauren Kepchar and her fiancé Justin Perry, Hayley, Shelby and Anya Kepchar, his precious great-grandsons, Jordan Norris and Logan Ayala, great niece Alex and great-nephews Kyle and Alexander. Peter is also survived by a sister, Margaret Green and a sister-in-law, Margaret Kerpchar along with several nieces and nephews. Brothers, Michael and John predeceased him. The family would like to invite friends to a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Per the family's request calling hours have been omitted and interment will be private. Donations in his memory can be sent to the Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp at 601 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460. You can also call the office at 203 878-6744. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019
