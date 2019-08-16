|
Peter Knapp
Peter Knapp, age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of Tomiko Tanabe Knapp, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born and raised in Stratford by his late parents Michael and Anna Knapp along with seven wonderful brothers and sisters. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II and the Invasion of Korea. Peter was a successful businessman and owned and operated Tomiko's Japanese Restaurant and Knapp's Landing Gas Dock. In addition to his beloved wife, Tomiko, Peter is also survived by two daughters, Patricia Massey and husband Vincent Jr. of Stratford and Tomiko Knapp Jr. of Stratford, five grandchildren, Vincent and Caitlin Massey, Peter and Laura Massey, Patrick and Jennifer Massey, Akio and Regina Case and Tomiko Case, eleven beautiful great-grandchildren and a list of wonderful nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. All other services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019