|
|
Peter L. Faust
Peter L. Faust, age 63, of Naugatuck passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family from a non-Covid-19 related illness. He was the beloved husband of Rosemarie Rogers Faust. Born in Danbury on March 4, 1957 he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Kathleen Gallagher Faust. Peter was employed by South West Community Health Center of Bridgeport for many years, where he carried out his passion for caring for and helping others as an LPN. Peter had the happiest last seven years of his life due to a Barnett Continence Internal Reservoir (BCIR). He was happiest outside barefoot tending to his gardens, watching NASCAR racing on Sundays, reading historical fiction and biographies, and taking spontaneous day trips with his family. His most treasured time was spent playing with and enjoying his beautiful granddaughters. In addition to his beloved wife Rosemarie of nearly 39 years, other survivors include his loving daughters, Heather Faust Malash and her husband Jeffrey and Samantha Lynn Faust, both of Naugatuck, his cherished granddaughters, Ava "Ree" Malash and Alyssa "Lizard" Malash, his brother, Joseph Richard Faust and his wife Donna of Bethel, his sisters, Margaret Faust Orencia and her late husband Benson of Maryland, Kathleen (Kat) Tilbe and her husband George of Southbury and Barbara Faust Rockwell and her husband Bob of Washington, CT, his brothers-in-law, Patrick Rogers and his wife Annette of NC and David Rogers and his wife Donna of FL, his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rogers Kellogg and her husband Rick of Monroe as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns affecting all of us at this time concerning social gatherings, private funeral services and interment will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date when we can gather together in larger groups. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020