Peter Howard Lawler

Jan 20, 1955 - Jun 30, 2019

Peter Howard Lawler, age 64, of Stratford passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his devoted children. Peter was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Howard and Geraldine (Wing) Lawler and had been a lifelong area resident. Peter was a retired Tool and Die Maker from Schick Manufacturing. He lived his life with purpose and dedicated his time and effort to his children, family and friends. Peter was a stoic man and was always willing to help those in need. He was a devout Christian who valued honesty, integrity, and hard work. He had a witty sense of humor, enjoyed '70s music and dancing, and loved a good meal down by the Stratford Sea Wall. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan and on sunny days relished the opportunity to drive around in his convertible. Survivors include his three children, Erin Willis and her husband Timothy, Courtney Lawler and her wife Christina, and Stephen Lawler and his fiancé Rose; three siblings, Mark Conway, Lois Francis, and David Lawler and several nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Eileen Lawler. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Friends may visit with his family Friday, July 5, 2019 before service time from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs at: https://www.volunteer.va.go. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 3, 2019