Peter Lazar
Peter Lazar, age 91, of Fairfield peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Milford Health and Rehab Center. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Ries) Lazar for 68 wonderful years. He was born in Bridgeport on June 19, 1928 the son of the late Ligor and Olga (Naum) Lazar. Peter was raised in Bridgeport and was a graduate of Harding High School Class of 1946 and played for the basketball team. He furthered his education and his basketball career at the University of Bridgeport where he earned his Masters in Education. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his time in the service, he began a 40-year career in 1955 as an Educator in the Bridgeport School System. Peter moved to Fairfield in 1959 to raise his family. He cherished spending time and telling stories with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to have egg hunts every Easter and reading The Night Before Christmas on Christmas Eve to the kids. Peter also enjoyed coaching baseball, going to baseball games with his family, and spending time fishing on his boat. He was a member of the American Legion Post #74 in Fairfield, the Fayweather Yacht Club, and the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association. Besides his wife, Peter is survived by his children David Lazar and his wife Deirdre, Bruce Lazar and his wife Diane, and Karen Kronisch and her husband David, his grandchildren Erin Lazar, Rhyah Lazar, Hayley Lazar, Cameron Lazar, Daniel Lazar, Alyssa Kronisch and Trevor Kronisch, his sister Mary (Lazar) Binder and her husband Jim, and his cousins Bobby Lazar and Billy Lazar. A Burial with full military honors was held with his immediate family present in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Peter's arrangements have been entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020