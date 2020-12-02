Peter P. Luzetsky
Peter Paul Luzetsky, age 93, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Virginia Zelensky Luzetsky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born and raised in Swoyersville, PA, son of the late Paul and Mary Charnitsky Luzetsky, Peter was a Fairfield Town resident for most of his life. In his youth he worked with his father, brothers, and sisters on the family farm. During the Korean War, Peter served his country in the United States Army and later for the U.S. Marine Corps. He had worked for the Remington Arms Company for 37 years until his retirement. Mr. Luzetsky was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 143. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid New York Mets fan and more than anything, loved playing with and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Survivors include his daughters, Denise Pine, and her husband, Bruce, of Trumbull, Karen Cafiero, and her husband, Ralph, of Fairfield and Lynda Delvecchio, and her husband, Jeff, of Brookfield; grandchildren, Tracy (David) Henchcliffe, Ralph Cafiero, Jr. (Sonya Hogarth), Shannon Pine, Timothy (Deb) Pine, Matthew (Ashley) Pine, Jennifer (Michael) Pascarelli, and Kristen Clark. He leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Tyler Henchcliffe, Samantha Henchcliffe, Jonnie Pine, Lilly Pine, Katie Pine, Jameson Pine, Emerson Pine, Avery Pascarelli, Austin Pascarelli, Mattingly Pascarelli, and Mia Pascarelli; a sister, Margaret Palmer; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Stephen, Anthony, and Charles Luzetsky; and sisters, Anna Malenky, Mary Krostag, Katherine Andrasko, and Helen Bovino. Funeral Services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 100 St. John's Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate
