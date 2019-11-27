Connecticut Post Obituaries
Peter J. Lynn
Peter J. Lynn, age 89, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Eleanor Potochney Lynn, passed away peacefully with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren by his side on November 26, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Peter was born in Centralia, Pennsylvania to the late John and Anastasia (Burtchyn) Lynn and has been a longtime area resident. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran of the Korean War. Peter was retired from AVCO-Lycoming, where he was a tool and die maker. Survivors include his son, Larry Lynn and his wife Cheryl of Shelton, grandchildren, Andrew and Anastasia, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Peter was pre-deceased by nine brothers and two sisters. Friends may visit with Peter's family on Saturday, November 30 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church 500 Wigwam Lane Stratford, with military honors following. A luncheon for family and friends will follow church services at Brownson Country Club. Inurnment will be private. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 29, 2019
