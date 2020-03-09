|
|
Peter M. Faustine
Peter M. Faustine, age 91, of Stratford, died peacefully at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. Born in Bridgeport on July 21, 1929, Peter was the youngest son of the late Pietro and Assunta Recine Faustine and a U. S. Army veteran of the Second World War. Peter, along with his uncle, Sam Faustine and his brothers, Nick and John were the owners of Ann's Newfield Bakery and its many stores for many years. The business was later sold. Peter then worked for the Kennedy Center in Bridgeport as a driver. He loved the special needs children, driving them every working day to each one's place of employment. Peter and Marie loved to travel and took many trips to Europe, throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and also went on many cruises. He always brought something back from every trip to each one of the special needs children. He is survived by his spouse, Marie Giannini Faustine and his two children, Judy Faustine and Cathy Machol and her husband Joseph. He is also survived by a brother, Nick Faustine and a sister, Mary Banas as well as several nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for Marie's nephew, Joseph Young and his wife Lisa. His brother, John predeceased him.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2020