Peter L. Macuch
Peter Ladd Macuch of Conway, SC, formerly of Stratford, CT passed away suddenly on July 10, 2020 in Stratford. He was born in Bridgeport on May 27, 1955 to the late Ladi & Mildred Macuch of Stratford. He was a former employee of Sikorsky Aircraft/UTC/Lockheed Martin for over 30 years. He held many positions from Blade Balance, Technical Writing, to Global Sustainment Fleet Operations. He retired briefly and was called back because of his knowledge and expertise. While interviewing with the young lady from HR she asked what was he bringing to the table that would most benefit his department. His supervisor was present and just shook his head but Peter responded, "I have been employed in various departments here longer than you have been on earth." There was nothing he couldn't fix, build, repair, or create and he was happiest when working on a project. Sitting idle was not in his vocabulary. He enjoyed riding his Harleys and driving his Triumph. His favorite family getaway was going to Newport, RI where his greatest pleasure was having the largest lobster he could find. He was most proud of his four children and granddaughter that he built rope swings, trampolines, skateboard ramps, and entertaining family and friends with his fireworks displays. All of his adult children's friends knew when they came over they were not leaving until they did a shot of Tequila with him. To say he will be sadly missed by all who knew him or how devastated his family feels of his passing is an understatement. He had a loving family, friends and co-workers that will hold wonderful memories close to their hearts. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Donald. Everyone who knew Don knows that he greeted him upon his arrival to heaven and is introducing him to everyone he knows. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Kiernan) Macuch, his son Eric Macuch and his wife Rachel (Kinsman) Macuch of Stratford, Chad Macuch of West Haven, Chelsea Macuch of Dover, DE and Stacy Macuch of Jacksonville, NC; and granddaughter Kylie Spain of Jacksonville, NC. He also leaves behind his loyal Springer Spaniel, Bailey, that he was sometimes more concerned about than his own wife. He leaves many relatives, and friends whose heart he has touched with his smile, and beautiful memories that we will cherish forever.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be announcing a memorialservice at a later date. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.