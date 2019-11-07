Home

In loving Memory of our Beloved Son, Brother, and Uncle Peter "Chip" Molnar September 14, 1964 - November 7, 2000 It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, Part of us went with you when God took you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, Though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Your life was such a blessing, your memory a treasure You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Dad and Mom, Mark and ReneÃ© Sophia, Isabella, Charlotte & Eva
