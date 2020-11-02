Peter J. Molnar
Peter J. Molnar, age 87 of Stratford, beloved husband of Joan Kasper Molnar, passed away on October 29, 2020 in his home. Pete was born in Bridgeport to the late Peter and Mary (Hajus) Molnar and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Harding High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Peter was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, ending his career in the Production Control Department. He was a lifetime member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport where he was a former church officer, and longtime basketball coach. Starting off as a player on the senior team, and then moving on to coaching the midget basketball team for many years. He really loved working with, and coaching the midget team. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 61 years, include his devoted son, Mark Molnar and his wife Renee of Trumbull, 4 cherished granddaughters, Sophia, Isabella, Charlotte, and Eva, a brother, John Molnar and his wife Sandra. In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his beloved son Peter "Chip" Molnar. Funeral services were private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com