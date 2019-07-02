Peter Nicholas Kapetan

Peter Nicholas Kapetan, of Naples, Florida and formerly Fairfield, CT, passed away March 12, 2019 in Naples, FL at the age of 93. Born May 18, 1925 in Erie, Pennsylvania, Peter graduated from North East High School in 1942 and went on to graduate with an Engineering Degree from Yale University in 1945. He served as an ensign officer and Lt. Jr. Grade in the U.S. Navy until 1948.

Peter was an engineer for U.S. Steel, and later was Vice President of Mellon-Stuart Construction in Pittsburgh, PA. He married Helen Virginia Grimes in 1951 and they were married for 66 years. They had four children and moved to Fairfield, CT where he was President of Dwight Building Company for five years. He started his own construction company in Milford, CT and made a successful business building high rises and commercial buildings throughout CT, NY and PA. Together Helen and Peter owned homes in Fairfield, CT, Naples, FL, NYC, and Harbour Island, Bahamas. Peter was predeceased by his wife, Helen Kapetan, and his sons Nicholas Kapetan and Peter Kapetan. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Russow and Christine Kapetan, six grandchildren, Peter and Stephen Linderoth, Ryan, Edward, Alex, and Allison Russow, and great-granddaughter Alexis Russow.

A memorial will be held Monday, July 8, at 4:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetary, 1530 Bronson Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824.

Memorial Donations may be made to The Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, www.greenfieldhillchurch.com, or Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, www.saintbarbara.org. Published in Connecticut Post from July 3 to July 5, 2019