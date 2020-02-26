|
|
Peter P. Krok
February 25, 2020.
Beloved husband of Sandra A. (nee Ralabate) Krok; loving father of Elizabeth (Vincent Pascarella) Krok, Jennifer (David) Siejka and Dr. Catherine Krok; dear son of the late Ignatius and Jennie (nee Lapinski) Krok; caring brother of Edward (Linda) Krok, Mary (Robert) Jersey, Theresa Crudo, Rita (George) Bollack, Catherine Whitham and the late Carol (James) Boscarino; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), Williamsville, New York 14221, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, New York. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2020