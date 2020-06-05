Peter Radzwillas
1995 - 2020
Peter Ronald Radzwillas
Peter Ronald Radzwillas, age 24, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1995, loving son of Dr. Joy Cocchiola and Peter Radzwillas and his wife Jill. Peter was a graduate of St. Thomas Moore High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University. He enjoyed lacrosse, the New England Patriots, and was always active skiing and wakeboarding. He was proud to work with his family at Radzwillas Builders. He loved spending time with his family and friends especially his step brothers Nick and Chris Serra. He also is survived by a step sister, Hope Serra Stewart and her husband David, grandparents, Dr. C. Ronald and Nancy Cocchiola, Peter and Gini Radzwillas and step grandmother Micheline Hope, Aunt Barbara Susi and Edward Botsko, Uncle Ron and Aunt Marie Cocchiola, Cousin Lynn Cocchiola, his girlfriend Carolyn Fetchel and his faithful dog Brady. Due to the coronavirus pandemic a private service will be held. The Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Rd. Shelton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
