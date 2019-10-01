|
|
Peter S. Molloy
July 16, 1934 0ctober 1, 2019In Milford, October 1, 2019 Peter S. Molloy 85, of Milford, formerly of Bridgeport. Beloved husband of Mary Baldini Molloy. Loving father of Mary Alice Molloy of Milford and Catherine and her husband Rob Cottle of Milford, brother of Margaret Fitch of Hamden and Jane Cannon of Cheshire. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Grace Molloy Cottle, Carly Jane Cottle and Matthew William Cottle. Predeceased by a brother Richard "Dickie" Molloy and sisters Ann Vining and Phyllis Molloy. Mr. Molloy was born in East Haven on July 16, 1934 son of the late Peter S. and Gertrude Wallace Molloy. Prior to his retirement he was an architect in NY City for many years. His funeral will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Friday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in St. Agnes Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019