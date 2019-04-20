Connecticut Post Obituaries
Peter Tolnai
Peter Tolnai

Peter Tolnai Obituary
Peter S. Tolnai
Peter S. Tolnai, age 68, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. Peter was born in Budapest, Hungary on June 28, 1950, son of the late Victor and Julianna Tolnai. At an early age he and his family immigrated to Canada before settling in Wallingford, CT. He graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. in Wallingford, attended college and was employed in the Accounting Dept. at the former Dresser Industries in Stratford and retired from United Parcel Service. Peter enjoyed boating, fishing, listening to music, cooking, playing cards and especially helping others in recent years. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving children, Eric Tolnai (Sharon) of Naples, FL, Jennifer Tolnai Syrowsky of Beacon Falls and Kyle Tolnai of Stratford, grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Joseph Syrowsky, sisters, Georgina "Robin" Holmes of CA and Julie Guimond (Peter) of Ontario, Canada and three nephews. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 5:00 p.m., a funeral service in celebration of Peter's life will take place. Burial will be private. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2019
