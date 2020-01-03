Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Tsimbidaros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Tsimbidaros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Tsimbidaros Obituary
Peter Tsimbidaros
Peter Tsimbidaros age 50 of Bridgeport, loving son of Apostolos and Dimitra Lekka Tsimbidaros passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Winnipeg, Canada, he worked as a Criminal Attorney in his own private practice for 25 years. He graduated from Fairfield University and UConn School of Law. He enjoyed watching sports, he was an avid traveler who loved visiting Greece, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. Peter was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport where he served on the Parish Council for 10 years. He was a humble individual with a heart of gold. A genuine man who always gave from his heart and never expected anything in return. Peter had a charismatic personality with a smile that would light up the room, he will be sadly missed by all of the lives he touched.
In addition to Peter's parents, he leaves behind his brother John Tsimbidaros, several aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will take place on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Peter. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Commerce Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -