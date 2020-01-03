|
|
Peter Tsimbidaros
Peter Tsimbidaros age 50 of Bridgeport, loving son of Apostolos and Dimitra Lekka Tsimbidaros passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Winnipeg, Canada, he worked as a Criminal Attorney in his own private practice for 25 years. He graduated from Fairfield University and UConn School of Law. He enjoyed watching sports, he was an avid traveler who loved visiting Greece, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. Peter was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport where he served on the Parish Council for 10 years. He was a humble individual with a heart of gold. A genuine man who always gave from his heart and never expected anything in return. Peter had a charismatic personality with a smile that would light up the room, he will be sadly missed by all of the lives he touched.
In addition to Peter's parents, he leaves behind his brother John Tsimbidaros, several aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will take place on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. The family request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Peter. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020