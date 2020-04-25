|
|
Dr. Peter Van Suetendael
Dr. Peter Van Suetendael, age 87, of Trumbull and formerly of Weston, the loving and devoted husband of the late Joyce Kalm Van Suetendael, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Trumbull. Born in Yonkers, NY to the late Achill and Elisabeth Van Suetendael, Dr. Van Suetendael was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport and received his doctorate from Columbia University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, he was a Social Worker at the Child Guidance Clinic and a Professor at the University of Bridgeport and the University of New Haven.
He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Bobbie Jane and Jerry Helbig and his deceased wife's son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Mary Ann Kalm of Stratford.
All services are private. Donations may be made in his memory to St. John's Episcopal Church, 768 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020